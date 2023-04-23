INDIA

Four injured in house roof collapse in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Four people, including a woman, suffered serious injuries after they got buried under the debris of a newly-constructed roof of a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

The incident took place in Samadpur village, under Sadabad police station of Hathras district late Saturday night.

All four have been admitted to Hathras district hospital in a critical condition.

Sadabad SDM Sanjay Kumar said that the beam broke suddenly and the roof collapsed.

Those injured have been identified as Lakshmi, Srinivas (mason), Rahul (villager), and a labourer Roop Singh. Mohammad Dilshad.

20230423-100004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    80% in Patna unaware of clean air action plan: Survey

    UP tops in prosecution under ICJS system

    IIT-Kanpur develops nano purifier to keep SPM out of air we...

    Next 2 weeks crucial to learn Covid trend in Kerala