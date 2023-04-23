Four people, including a woman, suffered serious injuries after they got buried under the debris of a newly-constructed roof of a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

The incident took place in Samadpur village, under Sadabad police station of Hathras district late Saturday night.

All four have been admitted to Hathras district hospital in a critical condition.

Sadabad SDM Sanjay Kumar said that the beam broke suddenly and the roof collapsed.

Those injured have been identified as Lakshmi, Srinivas (mason), Rahul (villager), and a labourer Roop Singh. Mohammad Dilshad.

