INDIA

Four injured in leopard attack in J&K’s Pulwama

Four people were injured on Friday in a leopard attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The officials said that a leopard prowling in the Ladoo village of Pampore tehsil in Pulwama district attacked people.

“The leopard appeared in the orchard area of the village and attacked the four persons, including a minor boy.

“The injured have been shifted to the Srinagar hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad, Zakir Hussain, Shaheena Begum and the boy is 4-year-old,” officials said.

20221202-125002

