Four injured in leopard attack in UP

NewsWire
A leopard attacked and injured four persons in Sohelwa forest area in Bankatwa range in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Officials said that the four injured persons includes a teenager.

The incident took place in Binhoni Kala village on Saturday evening when Kishori, 15, was attacked by a leopard in a field. Three others were also injured after they tried to scare away the leopard.

Forest Officer S. Maran M. said that teams have been constituted to track the movement of the leopard.

20230402-152201

