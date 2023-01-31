INDIA

Four Kashmiri youths detained in Ahmedabad for suspicious movement

Ahmedabad Crime Branch and the city police have detained four Kashmiri youths from the Motera area because of their suspicious movement near the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner of Crime Branch, Chetainya Mandlik, told media that the CB team and the local police detained the four Kashmiri youths from the Motera area because of their suspicious movement near Narendra Modi stadium late on Monday night.

The officer said that the four youths, all of whom are from Budgam near Srinagar, are being questioned about their presence in Ahmedabad.

According to sources, the youths were found in an area near the stadium, where ordinary citizens are not allowed to move. In the past, they had visited and stayed in a mosque in the Palanpur area. This time, after arriving in Ahmedabad, they had checked in at the Haj house.

The police suspected their movement because of the T20 international match between India and New Zealand scheduled at the stadium on February 1. Both teams have already reached the city and are practising at the stadium.

