Four Kerala youths arrested for sexually abusing minor girls at convent

Four youths were arrested on the charges of sexually abusing three minor girls of a convent after jumping its compound wall in Kerala.

When the two youths were jumping off the convent’s compund wall after committing the crime on Wednesday night, they landed in front of the night patrol police team, who took them into custody.

On detailed questioning, the police found out that there were two more youths who were involved in the crime.

The police then arrested two more youths involved in the crime, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four.

When the police took the statement of the minor girls, they informed that they were also given beer by the accused.

Kadinamkulam Police station officials, located in the coastal village of the capital city, are conducting a detailed probe into matter.

