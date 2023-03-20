HEALTHINDIA

Four KGMU Depts join hands to save boy suffering from heart disease

NewsWire
0
0

An 8-year-old boy suffering from a congenital heart disease was operated upon in a coordinated manner by doctors of four departments in the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The boy, a resident of Sitapur district, came to hospital with difficulty in breathing and oxygen saturation of 50 to 60 per cent. He was admitted to the paediatrics department under Prof Mala and Dr Shalini.

According to the KGMU spokesman, the child was diagnosed with Teratology of Fallot that affects normal blood flow through the heart.

“The illness is a type of cyanotic congenital heart disease (CHD) and babies do not survive for long. It has incidence rate of 0.34 per 1000 live births,” said Prof S.K. Singh of the department of cardiac surgery.

Four departments — paediatrics, cardiology, cardiac anaesthesia and cardiac surgery — came together to save the child.

The challenge was to do open heart surgery in minutes as the kid was on bare minimum oxygen levels inside the operating theatre.

After 10 days of exhaustive ICU management, the boy has recovered. “The boy will lead a normal life now,” said Prof Singh.

20230320-090204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal adds more destinations for resumed int’l flights

    Day 61: India vaccinates over 14 lakh beneficiaries

    Nigerian girl born with organs in sac outside body treated by...

    Sleep apnea treatment made easier at KGMU