Four kids among 9 killed in road accident in K’taka

Nine people, including four children, were killed in a road accident near Gandhinagar village in Hassan district of Karnataka.

The accident happened late Saturday night.

According to police, the deceased were travelling in a Tempo Traveller and were returning from a pilgrimage center, Dharmasthala.

The accident took place on national highway 69. The tempo traveller was travelling behind the KSRTC bus. On observing a milk tanker coming suddenly in one way, the tempo traveller driver tried to take the vehicle to the left and collided with the bus. Then the tanker rammed into the tempo traveller from behind.

The authorities said the accident had taken place due to absence of a signboard on one way at the junction. The passengers in the KSRTC bus also suffered injuries. The driver of the tanker ran away from the spot. Banswara police have taken up the investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Leelavathy (50), Chaitra (33), Samartha (10), Dimpi (12), Tanmay (10), Dhruva (2), Vandana (20), Doddaiah (60) and Bharathi (50).

Police said that 14 persons were travelling in the tempo traveller. The injured have been shifted to the Hassan district hospital.

