Four killed, 17 injured in NLC India boiler blast in TN

Chennai, July 1 (IANS) Four workers were killed and 17 others injured when a boiler in a thermal power unit (TPS II) of NLC India Ltd exploded on Wednesday, officials said.

The NLC India’s integrated mining-cum-power plant is located in Neyveli in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

The injured have been admitted to NLC India hospital.

It is the second major boiler blast in NLC India. In May, four persons were killed when a boiler in the TPS II exploded.

The company’s TPS II consists of seven units of 210 MW each.

The cause of the boiler blast is yet to be ascertained.

