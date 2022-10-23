INDIA

Four killed, 42 injured in expressway accident in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons were killed and 42 injured in a collision between a container and a double-decker bus on the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Etawah in the early hours of Sunday.

All the injured have been admitted to the Saifai Medical College.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to ensure proper assistance and treatment to all injured persons.

According to reports, the bus was going from Gorakhpur to Ajmer when the accident occurred. The bus was carrying 60 passengers.

The police spokesman said that the deceased have been identified as Shreya, 7, Hamid Ali, 35, Sumer Singh Gujjar, 52, and Sonu Chaturvedi, 32.

The bodies have been taken for post-mortem.

20221023-085404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rainwater inundates Covid facility in Gurugram

    There is an undeclared emergency, says Raj CM on PM’s Cong...

    Youth national boxing: Services, Haryana crowned champions

    Ekavali Khanna: There’s no room for ill practices that are forcefully...