INDIA

Four killed, 8 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K

Four persons were killed when their vehicle nosedived into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Eight others were injured in the incident.

According to police sources, a vehicle carrying passengers went out of the driver’s control at Thanamandi in Rajouri district and plunged into a deep gorge.

“Of the 12 passengers, three died on the spot while one succumbed to the injuries in a hospital. Eight injured are undergoing treatment in Government Medical College hospital in Rajouri”, the sources said.

