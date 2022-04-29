INDIA

Four killed after balcony collapses in Telangana

Four persons were killed and few others were injured after the balcony of a two-storey building collapsed in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday.

The incident occurred near the highway in Yadagirigutta town. Rescue work is on at the site as six more people are believed to be trapped under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Dasarath, Srinu, Upender and Srinivas.

The injured were shifted to the Bhuvanagiri Area Hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The police rushed to the scene and launched the rescue work with the help of municipal authorities and other departments.

Two shops were being run in the front portion of the building while two families were staying at the rear side.

