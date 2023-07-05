Four people were killed and one was grievously injured when their car collided with a stationary truck at Tiruchi- Madurai national highway in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place early this morning in Viralimalai when the driver of the Chennai–bound car apparently lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a truck parked on the road side.

The Viralimalai police recovered the bodies and sent them to Manapparai government hospital for post-mortem, while the injured is undergoing treatment in Primary health centre at Kodambalur.

Identities of the deceased and the injured are being ascertained, the police said.

