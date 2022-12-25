INDIA

Four killed as car skids off road in Lucknow

Four persons were killed and one another was seriously injured when a car skidded into a nullah in Naharpur under Sairpur police circle here on Sunday.

The injured was rushed to a hospital.

According to reports, the vehicle was moving at high speed when it skidded and fell into the nullah.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Yadav, Nikhil Shukla, Ankit Srivastava and Rakesh Yadav. The driver who has been hospitalised is Satyam Yadav.

The car was purchased by Amarnath Yadav, driver of a retired judge in an auction.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

