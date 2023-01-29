WORLD

Four killed as rain pummels New Zealand’s Auckland

NewsWire
0
0

Four people were killed in rain-related incidents as torrential rainfall caused widespread flooding in New Zealand’s Auckland city.

The record rainfall and severe weather in Auckland since Friday has caused massive flooding across the country’s largest city, Xinhua News Agency reported.

While clear-up and damage assessment works have been underway, severe weather is continuing in the region. Civil Defence has put Heavy Rain Watch for Auckland from Sunday morning through until Monday morning.

The country’s national meteorological service, MetService said that another weather system would move into Auckland and Northland in the next few days, while severe weather watch was still in place for upper North Island.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said on Sunday that the government’s priority is to make sure that Aucklanders are safe, housed and have access to support services.

Since Friday, Auckland recorded a historical rainfall volume with 249 mm of rain in 24 hours until 1:00 am Saturday. A state of emergency was declared for Auckland and nearby Waitomo.

The record rainfall has also forced the closure of State Highway 1 and the Auckland Airport.

At least 5,000 Auckland properties were assessed for flood or landslide damage.

The previous 24-hour record of rainfall in Auckland was 161.8 mm, dating back to February 1985, according to MetService.

20230129-102403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel sees 12-month budget surplus for 1st time since 2007

    Russia’s invasion designed to ‘decapitate’ Ukrainian govt, install new leadership: Pentagon

    Over 50% of Italy’s population fully vaccinated

    Police raid meeting of banned church members in China