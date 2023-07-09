INDIA

Four killed in 6 months for giving in to dangerous TikTok trend in US state of Alabama

Four people were killed in the US state of Alabama recently after they performed dangerous TikTok trend “dubbed boat jumping”, media reports said.

Following the trend, thrill-seekers jump or flipp off the backs of speeding boats, only to break their necks on the wake and drown, Cpt. Jim Dennis of the Childersburg Rescue Squad was quoted as saying by New York Post.

Jumping from a moving boat without protecting neck and head, could permanently paralyse a person or lead to instant death.

Talking to ABC7, Dennis said: “I think people, if they’re being filmed on camera, I think they’re more likely to do something stupid because they want to show off in front of their friends for social media.”

Urging boaters to avoid the deadly trend, Dennis said: “Don’t do it. It’s not worth your life.

In February, the dangerous trend claimed first life. Three others ignored rescuers’ warning and succumbed to the same fate.

