Four killed in Agra Expressway accident

Lucknow, Oct 7 (IANS) Four people were killed and one injured on Monday when a container truck collided with a divider following which an SUV rammed onto it on the Agra Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Circle Officer Ambareesh Bhadoria told that the driver of the container truck, who was going towards Lucknow, fell asleep while driving.

After the truck hit the divider, the high-speed Tata Safari lost control and rammed into the container.

According to the police, the victims comprised three women and a man. All the five including the injured man were inside the SUV.

They were residents of Janaki Nagar, Gonda.

–IANS

