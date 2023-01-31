INDIA

Four killed in car-bus crash on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

At least four people, including a woman, were killed after a car rammed into a luxury bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said here.

According to officials, the Gujarat-registered car’s driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Charoti area and rammed into the bus.

The incident happened near Dahanu, around 140 kms north of Mumbai, at 3.30 am, an official said.

Even as the police and rescuers rushed to the spot, the driver and the three passengers in the car had perished on the spot.

Their identity, place of origin and other details are being ascertained and further probe is onto into the causes of the ghastly mishap.

