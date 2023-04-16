INDIA

Four killed in collision between two cars in Andhra

Four persons were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district.

The accident occurred when two cars collided head-on on Chittoor-Kadapa national highway near Kothapalli cross in Ramapuram mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.

Four persons including two women died while four others were injured. Police shifted the injured to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Kadapa.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmamma (65), Chinnakka (60), Narsaiah (41) and car driver Raja Reddy (35).

Lakshmamma of Budvel in YSR Kadapa district had suffered paralysis and her family members were taking her for treatment to Virupakshapuram in Chittoor district in a car. However, the car in which they were travelling collided with another car coming from the opposite direction near Kothapalli cross.

Lakshmamma, her son Narsaiah and driver Raja Reddy died on the spot. Two other relatives — Chinnakka and a boy Harshvardhan — were critically injured. Chinnaka succumbed at RIMS Kadapa.

Three occupants of the car that was heading to Kadapa from Rayachoti were injured in the collision. They were admitted to RIMS Kadapa.

