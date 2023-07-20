INDIA

Four killed in Raigad hillslide, more trapped (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

At least four tribals were killed while several others trapped when a portion of a hillock crashed on their hamlet at Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad, officials said on Thursday. 

Guardian Minister of Raigad, Uday Samant said that so far at least four persons have perished while 25 have been rescued.

As per initial reports, around 30-odd families lived in the village but the exact number of casualties, deaths or those still trapped is not yet known.

Raigad district administration and police, SDRF and NDRF teams have rushed to the spot and launched a massive rescue operation even as the region was lashed by heavy rain for the past three days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the emerging situation early in the day.

“The incident took place around 2230 hrs on Wednesday night and relief and rescue operations have been on since then, ” said Samant.

Senior officials of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Panvel Municipal Corporation have also rushed to the site.

The small village is located near the Irshalgad Fort, off the vehicle-free hill-station of Matheran, around 100-kms from Mumbai.

2023072042136

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Army men stop convoy of Union Minister Scindia in Gwalior

    Players will need to take game to the next level: Women’s...

    Indian students pursuing Masters in France to get 5-year work visa:...

    PM Modi’s 8 years of ‘misgovernance’ is case study on how...