Four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Monday, officials said.

Official sources said that a vehicle dropped into the Raggi River in Doda district after the driver lost control.

“A rescue operation was immediately started and rescuers fished out four dead bodies while one person was rescued in injured condition.

“The vehicle was going from Pul-Doda to Jammu when it met the accident,” a source said.

20230529-211802