Four people were killed and two others suffered injuries when their car rammed into an oncoming container truck here on Monday morning.

The two injured are undergoing treatment at Navsari government hospital.

According to a police officer at Chikhli Police, the mishap took place on the Alipor bridge on the National highway connecting Surat-Mumbai. The driver lost control over the wheels after the car rammed into a container truck coming from North (Surat to Vapi).

The deceased have been identified as Amit Thada, Gaurang Arora, Rohit Maahul, Mohammad Hamjha Patel — all residents of Surat — said the officer.

Police have registered a complaint of negligence driving causing death against the car driver.

