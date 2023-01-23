INDIA

Four killed in road crash in Gujarat district

NewsWire
0
1

Four people were killed and two others suffered injuries when their car rammed into an oncoming container truck here on Monday morning.

The two injured are undergoing treatment at Navsari government hospital.

According to a police officer at Chikhli Police, the mishap took place on the Alipor bridge on the National highway connecting Surat-Mumbai. The driver lost control over the wheels after the car rammed into a container truck coming from North (Surat to Vapi).

The deceased have been identified as Amit Thada, Gaurang Arora, Rohit Maahul, Mohammad Hamjha Patel — all residents of Surat — said the officer.

Police have registered a complaint of negligence driving causing death against the car driver.

20230123-121008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Warrant out against rape-accused DSP in Bihar

    Cop dies after being stabbed by robber

    Abhorrent nature of crime can’t be basis for capital punishment: SC

    Head of Bangladeshi criminals’ gang held in Lucknow