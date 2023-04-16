WORLD

Four killed in shooting at US birthday party

At least four people were killed and several injured in a shooting in the US’ Alabama state on Saturday night, media reports said.

The shooting occurred at a birthday party in the city of Dadeville in eastern Alabama, the BBC reported.

The shooting occurred at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio at a 16th birthday party and most of the victims were teenagers, it said.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge”, Governor Kay Ivey said in a tweet.

