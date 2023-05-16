INDIA

Four killed in truck-van collision near Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons were killed in a road accident at Turkayamjal on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

A cement-laden lorry rammed into a DCM van near Turkayamjal bridge in Rangareddy district.

According to police, a speeding lorry hit the van from behind. Four persons travelling in the van died on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered at Adibatla police station limits.

A police officer said they were conducting further investigation.

20230516-115803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka Brahmin group slams state govt’s inclusion of dominant castes in...

    BBC tops chart of global panic superspreaders amid India’s Covid waves

    Rashmika delights paps with ‘Saami Saami’ hookstep in stunning outfit

    IPL Turning Point: Wickets at regular intervals in slog overs cost...