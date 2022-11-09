INDIA

Four killed in two road accidents in Gujarat

Four persons were killed and 17 injured in two separate accidents in Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

The accidents happened in Anand and Morbi districts in the last 12 hours. In the Anand accident two children were killed.

In a police complaint filed with the Tarapur police station, Lalabhai Jarodhra stated that the driver of a truck with registration GJ-12- AT-7083, who was heading towards Vadodara on Tuesday night, lost control and the truck overturned. The complainant said the truck fell on the family members. who were standing on the roadside. killing his father and niece on the spot. His mother, wife and sister-in-law (younger brother’s wife) and niece were injured. Later, he was informed that his second niece also succumbed to injuries. The truck driver fled from the accident site.

In another accident, three vehicles collided with each other on Wednesday morning in which one passenger was killed on the spot, and 12 others suffered minor injuries. The injured were rushed to Halvad and Surendranagar hospitals.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, when a concrete mixer truck rammed into the state transport bus, and a few moments later a car also dashed into the truck near Kavadiya Square of Halvad taluka in Morbi district. In this accident a 65-year-old person was killed on the spot.

