INDIA

Four killed in two road accidents in Telugu states

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons were killed in two road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday.

A truck rammed into a bullock-cart near Agali town in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Two persons sitting on the bullock cart were killed on the spot while two men on the truck were injured. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital at Madakasira.

Police suspect that the truck driver did not notice the bullock cart due to dense fog in the area. Visibility was poor on the road due to the fog.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital mortuary for autopsy. A case has been registered and probe is on.

Two persons including a woman were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Rangareddy district.

According to police, a motorbike rammed into a pole near Pasumamula. Both the persons riding the bike were killed. The deceased were identified as Anusha and Harikrishna.

