INDIA

FOUR KILLED, THREE HURT AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY ROADWAYS BUS Four crushed under bus in UP

NewsWire
Gautam Buddha Nagar (UP), Feb 9 (INAS) Four persons were killed and three seriously injured when they were mowed down by a roadways bus, late on Wednesday night.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Sankeshwar Kumar, 25, and Mohri Kumar, 22, Satish Kumar, 25, from Prayagraj, and Gopal, 34, a resident of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said, ‘Workers of Hero Motors Company, situated in Badalpur Police Station area, were going for their night shifts. A bus from Noida Depot hit them and because of this, three people died on the spot and later, one more died in the hospital. The police have seized the vehicle. Further legal action is being taken.’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

20230209-095202

