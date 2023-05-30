INDIA

Four K’taka IPS officers transferred; B’luru gets new Police Commissioner

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday transferred four IPS officers.

C. H. Pratap Reddy, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, is transferred and posted as DGP of Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

B. Dayananda, ADGP, Intelligence will be the new police commissioner of Bengaluru.

Dr. M. A. Saleem, ADGP and Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru city is promoted and posted as DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

K. V. Sharath Chandra, ADGP of CID, Bengaluru is transferred and posted as ADGP, Intelligence.

The Congress government has appointed Dr. Alok Mohan as the Chief of state police department following the appointment of Praveen Sood as the CBI Director.

B. Dayanand is a senior IPS officer from Ranebennur town in Haveri district. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer and has served as the Commissioner of Mysuru city, Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Bengaluru city, Commissioner of Traffic, Bengaluru.

Dayanand headed the Intelligence department during the tenures of Siddaramaiah, H. D. Kumaraswamy and B. S. Yediyurappa.

20230530-161202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya to sue ‘The Wire’ for...

    Tar balls on beaches, Goa to write to Centre on marine...

    Fatima Sana Shaikh closely following life events of Indira Gandhi for...

    Patna district council head levels graft charges against RCP Singh’s kin