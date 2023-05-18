INDIA

Four linked to Bishnoi gang held in Haryana

In a major breakthrough, Haryana Police have arrested four miscreants, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and seized four bulletproof jackets and helmets each, one country-made pistol and 16 cartridges from their possession.

All the four accused have criminal records.

A spokesperson for the police said, a police team was deployed at the bus stand in Badhra. On learning that four people with illegal weapons were roaming in a car, the police raided the location and arrested them.

The accused have been identified as Ankit, Ajay, Ashuraj and Ravindra.

During the primary investigation, accused Ankit said he had met with Akshay, nephew of gangster Naresh Sethi, in a jail. Akshay and Sethi are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

