Four youths drowned when they went to the river Ganga to fetch water for pooja on first day of ‘Sawan’ in Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday.

According to sources, six youths who were native of Khairia village had gone to Khadha Gola ghat to get Gangajal for offering on the Shivling on the first Monday of the ‘sawan’, entered into the water without realising its depth and started to drown.

When others present on the ghat saw them drowning, some of them jumped into the river and managed to rescue two of them.

The remaining were also taken out but they had already succumbed.

On learning about the incident, villagers rushed to the ghat, called the police and sent the bodies for autopsy.

The families of the deceased have been informed.

2023071036681