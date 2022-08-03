A four-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Gurugram, to investigate the mishap which claimed four workers’ lives besides injuring another on Tuesday evening at a residential project construction site in Sector 77.

The four workers were killed while fixing a tower crane to the 17th floor at the construction site.

The deputy labour commissioner-1, deputy director of industrial safety, and the ACP of Manesar has been included in the committee, among other members.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said, “As per the labour laws, the compensation amount will be given in two days to the workers killed in the accident and the dependents of the injured worker. These workers were not members of the Building and Other Construction Workers Board (BOCW). Had they been registered with this board, they would have got more compensation amount.”

He said an FIR has already been registered in this matter and a police investigation is on.

“In view of the accident, the district administration would issue guidelines of safety standards for the workers at all the construction sites and ensure their compliance. Safety standards will also be checked at the construction sites on a contingency basis. All builders and contractors will be compelled to adopt the safety standards designed for the workers,” Yadav added.

He also said that the administration would make it mandatory for all the workers working at the construction sites to get registered with the BOCW so that they could get the full benefits of the welfare schemes of the board.

