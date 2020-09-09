Four-member panel set up to probe Vadodara hospital fire

Gandhinagar, Sep 10 (IANS) A four-member panel has been set up to investigate the fire incident in the ICU for Covid-19 patients at a government-run hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara, it was announced on Wednesday.

Vadodara District Magistrate, Shalini Agrawal, set up the probe panel under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

According to the order, the four-member team will visit the hospital, inspect all the details and thereafter submit a detailed report, at the earliest, to the District Magistrate.

Headed by Vadodara’s Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sudhir Patel, the team comprises Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society Medical College’s Dean Varsha Godbole, the college’s Associate Professor (Anaesthetic) Neeta Bose and Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd’s (MGVCL) Superintending Engineer, Vadodara, B.J. Desai.

A fire broke out in the ICU ward 2 on the first floor of the SSG hospital on Tuesday evening, but no one was injured as the 15 patients there, as well as 20 other patients from the adjoining ward, were safely evacuated to the GMERS hospital, Gotri.

The fire, which was swiftly doused, is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

–IANS

amc/vd