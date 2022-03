Four members of the Waqf Board for Jammu and Kashmir were appointed on Tuesday by the Central government.

The members will have an term of five years.

The new members are Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Syed Mohd Hussain, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Haleem, and Sohail Kazmi, while Nawab Din, the Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Udhampur, will be the Board Secretary.

The Waqf Board manages the affairs of the Waqf properties in the Union Territory.

