Four members of a family, including a six-month-old child, were killed and their bodies burnt in Churai village in Jodhpur in the wee hours on Wednesday.
Police said that the incident took place around 3 a.m. when the family members were sleeping outside their house.
Preliminary investigation revealed that they were murdered by slitting throats with a sharp-edged weapon after which everyone was dragged to the courtyard of the house and set on fire.
A forensic team and police are on the spot and conducting investigation.
Motive behind the crime is yet toi be ascertained, the police said.
