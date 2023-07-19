INDIA

Four members of a family killed, burnt in Jodhpur

NewsWire
0
0

Four members of a family, including a six-month-old child, were killed and their bodies burnt in Churai village in Jodhpur in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place around 3 a.m. when the family members were sleeping outside their house.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were murdered by slitting throats with a sharp-edged weapon after which everyone was dragged to the courtyard of the house and set on fire.

A forensic team and police are on the spot and conducting investigation.

Motive behind the crime is yet toi be ascertained, the police said.

2023071941598

