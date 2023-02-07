INDIA

Four members of a family killed in Gujarat road accident

Four members of a family were killed after a car, in which they were travelling, rammed into a truck in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Tuesday.

The locals and police had a tough time as they had to literally tear the car doors to pull out the bodies. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for the post-mortem.

A Sayla Police Station officer told IANS, “Early morning, an Eeco car crashed into a truck, in which four members of one family were killed on the spot. All deceased hailing from the Volvo village of Modasa Taluka of the Sabarkantha district were members of Khant family. They were going towards Rajkot, when the accident occurred near Aya village of the Surendranagar district.”

An eyewitness informed the police that the accident might have occurred because of fog and poor visibility, but it is not clear, whether the truck was standing, or all of sudden it applied brakes and the Eeco car driver could not control his vehicle as it rammed into the truck.

The police officer said those killed in the accident have been identified as Dhirubhai Khant (55), Vasantbhai Khant (25), Kalidas Khant (40) and Ajay (16).

