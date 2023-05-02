INDIA

Four minor sisters killed in fire mishap in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Four minor girls of a family were charred to death in a fire that broke out in their hut in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at Ramdayalu locality under Sadar police station around 10 p.m on Monday.

The victims — Soni Kumari (12), Shivani Kumari (8), Amrita Kumari (5) and Rita Kumari (3) — were daughters of one Naresh Ram. The girls were sleeping when the fire engulfed their hut trapping the four inside. Soon, the inferno spread to three adjacent huts.

Seven persons sustained burn injuries in this mishap and are undergoing treatment in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in the district where their condition is stated to be critical.

Satyendra Mishra, the SHO of Sadar police station told IANS: “It was a tragic incident that occurred at Ramdayalu locality. Four minor girls of one family died in the mishap. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. We have recovered the bodies and sent them for the post-mortem. The injured persons are admitted to SKMCH.”

