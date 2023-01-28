INDIA

Four minors stab teenager over petty issue in Delhi

An 18-year-old boy was injured after he was stabbed by four minors following a quarrel over some petty issue in Delhi’s Dwarka area.

The police said that the incident occurred on Friday night following which two of the accused have been apprehended, while search is on to nab the remaining two juveniles.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), at 8:37 p.m. on on Friday, information regarding a quarrel was received at the Bindapur police station wherein the caller stated that some people have beaten up one person in the Vishwas Park area, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the police found that the injured youth, Harsh, was already shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital for treatment of stab injuries,” said the DCP.

Harsh later told the police that some people assaulted him as he had a quarrel with one of them a week back.

“A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bindapur police station and all the four accused persons have been identified. They are all juveniles. Two of them have been apprehended,” said the DCP.

