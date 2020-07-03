Four months of free ration ensured food security in TN: CM

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday said that ration card holders will be supplied free rice, sugar, pulses and oil in July as the Covid-19 lockdown has been extended till the month end.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said ration card holders were given free rice, sugar, pulses and oil during April, May, June and this will be continued in the month of July as well.

Only Tamil Nadu ensured food security by distribution of free ration for four months, he added/

–IANS

