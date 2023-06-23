INDIA

Four more arrested in connection with two sisters’ murder in Delhi

Four more men have been arrested in connection with the murder of two sisters, who were shot dead in south Delhi’s R.K. Puram in the early hours of June 18, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Gautam, 24, R. Aman, 22, Mayank, 21, and Moses, 38, all residents of Sector 12 in R.K. Puram.

A total of nine people, including three main accused, have been arrested in the case so far.

On June 19, Kishan alias Chaudhary, 27, and Ganesh Swamy, 39, both residents of Sector 12 in R.K. Puram were nabbed.

Earlier on Sunday, hours after the murder, the Delhi Police had arrested Arjun, Michael, and Dev.

The victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), had come to their brother’s house in R.K. Puram on June 14. As per the police, their brother, Lalit, had a financial dispute with Dev.

“Dev used to work with Lalit and had borrowed money from him. However, Dev started working with Sonu in the area. Lalit went to Sonu’s place to demand his money back, leading to a heated argument. Sonu and Dev later threatened Lalit,” the police said.

A few hours after this incident, at around 2.30 a.m., Sonu, Dev, Arjun, Michael, and others gathered outside Lalit’s house, with Arjun leading the group.

They began pelting stones at Lalit’s house and broke the door with an iron rod. Seeing this, Lalit’s two sisters tried to intervene and calm the situation.

“However, the assailants pulled out pistols and started firing indiscriminately. Lalit fled from the scene, while his two sisters sustained gunshot wounds and collapsed on the road,” said the police.

The police received a PCR call at around 4.30 a.m. informing them that two women had been shot in Ambedkar Basti. Pinky and Jyoti were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, a case of attempted murder, along with sections of the Arms Act, was registered. Subsequently, section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the charges.

20230623-201606

