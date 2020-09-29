Four more arrested in tractor burning case

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested four more people, including Brinder Singh Dhillon, the President of Punjab Youth Congress, in connection with the tractor burning incident near the India Gate during a protest against the farm Bills recently passed by the Parliament.

The other three who have been arrested are Harish Panwar and Abraham Roy Mani, both national general secretaries of All India Youth Congress, and Bunty (Rushikesh) Shelke, secretary, All India Youth Congress, and in-charge of Punjab Youth Congress.

The Delhi Police had earlier arrested six persons in connection with the case.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered at the Tilak Marg police station under various sections of the law, including a non-bailable section of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The arrested individuals have been booked under Section 188 of Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and various other sections of the IPC.

According to the Delhi Police, around 15-20 unidentified persons reportedly belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress gathered at the India Gate in the national capital on Monday to protest against the farm Bills.

During the protest, they set a tractor on fire just a few metres away from India Gate. The fire was later doused and the tractor was removed from the spot by the police.

