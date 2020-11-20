Canindia News

Four more cricketers test positive in Bengal

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Four cricketers have returned positive results for Covid out of 142 players who were tested, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced on Friday. A couple of days ago, Bengal cricket captain Abhimanyu Easwaran had tested positive.

These cases are a setback for the CAB’s Bengal T20 Challenge, which is scheduled to begin on November 24, and could have potentially put the competition in jeopardy.

“A total of 142 persons had been tested one day prior to checking into the hotel for Covid 19 and four have returned positive,” CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das said in a statement.

The players who have tested positive are Abhishek Raman (East Bengal), Writtick Chatterjee (Mohun Bagan), Dip Chatterjee (Customs), and Partha Pratim Sen (Anti-Corruption).

Das said the players have been referred to the CAB medical team for treatment.

On November 18, Easwaran, who played the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra in March, had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The opening batsman was captain of the Bengal team that lost to Saurashtra in the final of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first-innings lead in March.

–IANS

qma/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

An unnamed South African cricketer tests positive

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sony wins TV rights of Lanka Premier League

CanIndia New Wire Service

Indians’ great ODI bowling spells vs Australia (Flashback)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Workload of Indian cricketers not an issue in Australia: Laxman

CanIndia New Wire Service

Tests vs Aust: With Kohli’s absence, India have a big hole to fill

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Respect it’: Laxman supports Kohli’s paternity leave

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ponting would jab at the ball, I felt I had my chance, recalls Harbhajan

CanIndia New Wire Service

Poor IPL run won’t affect my performance against India, says Maxwell

CanIndia New Wire Service

Smith’s return ‘big headache’ for India: Maxwell

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested