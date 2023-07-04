With the arrest of four criminals, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have solved the broad daylight armed robbery of a businessman near the busy Kashmiri Gate area.

The accused were identified as Md. Junaid Qureshi, a resident of Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Sameer alias Nanhe, a resident of village Ghonda, Nadeem, a resident of Amroha district of UP, and Javed Ahmad, a resident of Shahjahanpur district in UP.

According to police, on June 27, Sunil Kumar Jain, who runs a Khoya business at Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, Kashmiri Gate was heading home in Bihari Colony in Shahdara on his scooter, when he stopped to answer a phone call.

While he was engrossed in the conversation, two men on a scooter approached him, demanding money, brandishing what appeared to be a pistol. As this was happening, another person on a motorcycle approached him and asked him to give the keys to his scooter.

Reluctantly, he handed over the keys, and the culprits swiftly escaped on his scooter, in which’s storage compartment, Jain was carrying around Rs 4.5 lakh.

As a part of their plan, the accused even evaded detection by CCTV cameras and several news clippings of how police traced accused through CCTV cameras were also found in their phones, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said that during investigation, separate teams were created and possible routes for arrival and departure were shown to the teams.

“Based on these directions, one team started analysing CCTV footage of the route taken by the accused after commission of offence. Therein it was found that the accused avoided main roads and took small roads and narrow streets to avoid the CCTV trail. It was also found that the accused were changing their route randomly,” he said.

However, through CCTV footage, the gang of robbers was traced till Delhi-Ghaziabad border from where they vanished. “After analyzing CCTV footage of nearly 500 CCTV cameras, one suspect house was identified. Surveillance was kept at the house for days to identify possible visitors but it was found that the suspect has absconded to his native village in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh to avoid identification and arrest,” said the DCP.

“From the technical surveillance and prison record, co-accused were identified and simultaneous raids were conducted in Delhi and Hardoi. During these raids, Javed was apprehended from Hardoi, Samir was nabbed from Loni near Ghaziabad and Nadem was arrested from Mustafabad in Delhi,” he said.

On interrogation, it was found that co-accused Firoz is hiding in Aligarh whereas gang leader Junaid was on way to Badaun in UP.

“Immediately a team started trailing Junaid, who was apprehended from Bulandshahr after a high speed chase,” said the DCP. “We have recovered Rs 64,000 from the possession of the accused and one new sports bike Yamaha MT-15 motorcycle purchased from the robbed money,” the official added.

2023070333348