Four new judges take oath of office in Delhi HC

By NewsWire
Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel on Monday administered the oath of office to the four new judges.

With the newly appointed judges — Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, and Sudhir Kumar Jain — the strength of the judges in the court reached 34 against its sanctioned number of 60.

Sudhir Kumar Jain is currently serving as the district and sessions judge at the Rouse Avenue Court, while Neena Bansal Krishna was holding the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Saket (South East) District Court.

In a first, Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has been elevated as a judge of the High Court. In his earlier deputation, he had served as Principal Secretary Law Department with the Delhi government.

Dinesh Kumar Sharma is currently serving as the District and Sessions Judge of the New Delhi District Court. Earlier, he had served as Registrar General of Delhi High Court from May 1, 2017, to January 6, 2020.

