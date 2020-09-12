Four new medical colleges among Assam’s Rs 12,000 cr mega projects

Guwahati, Sep 12 (IANS) The Assam government on Saturday announced a slew of infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 12,000 crore, including setting up of four new medical colleges in the state.

Talking to the media in Guwahati, Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this around Rs 12,000 crore outlay would be the highest ever capital investment in the history of Assam.

“From December this year, actual works would start for establishing the four new medical colleges at Biswanath Chariali, Charaideo, Goalpara and Guwahati.”

In collaboration with Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) and Kalapahar TB Hospital, the second medical college in Guwahati would be constructed to make it a best and largest one in the entire eastern India in terms of size, services and treatment facilities,” Sarma said.

He said that in the new Rs 12,000 crore infrastructure development projects, besides construction of four new medical colleges, nine women colleges, six degree colleges, ten law colleges, two flyovers and state wide road corridors are also included.

Sarma, who also holds the PWD Department, said that the state government is planning to construct another 12 roads and for external funding of these projects, government is negotiating with the Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Referring to his recent meeting with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sarma said that the new compensation formula for GST and continued release of revenue deficit grant would enhance the state government’s capacity of spending tremendously.

“Following Covid-19 pandemic, Assam has put in place several austerity measures. Except for some austerity measures, many measures are waived,” the Minister said.

