Four of a family commit suicide in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 30 (IANS) Four of a family committed suicide in their house in Hukulganj area in Varanasi on Wednesday, police said.

The husband and the wife were found hanging in their house while two children had earlier been poisoned.

Police said it is said that the couple first poisoned the children and then committed suicide by hanging.

The bodies of the children were found lying on the bed.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan Gupta, 32, his wife Neelam, 28, and children Shikha, 5, and Ujjwal, 6.

Kishan Gupta sold eatables to make a living and the family was facing financial difficulties due to which the couple used to fight often.

The police have recovered a suicide note in which Kishan has written about his failing eyesight. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem for further investigation.

–IANS

amita/prs