Four members of a family allegedly committed suicide over debt in a lodge in Mangaluru.

The incident came to light on Friday morning.

Police said that a room in the lodge was booked on March 27 till March 30. However, as the room’s door did not open even on Friday morning, the staff broke open the door and found the family members dead.

The deceased were identified as Devendrappa (48), a resident of Vijay Nagar locality in Mysuru, his wife Nirmala (48) and daughters Chaitra and Chaitanya, both nine-year-old.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Devendrappa administered poison to his wife and daughters and later hanged himself.

The police have found a death note from the spot which mentioned that the family was taking the extreme step due to debt.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Jain visited the spot and further probe is on.

