The incident of four persons from Raichur district of Karnataka who had gone for Umrah and got killed in a road accident in Dubai, came to light on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Shafi Sulleda (53), a staffer at Raichur Agricultural University, his wife Shiraj Begam (47), daughter Shifa (20) and mother Bibi Jaan (64).

Raichur SP B. Nikhil has stated that deceased Shafi Sulleda’s son Samir is severely injured and he is being treated at a hospital in Dubai.

The family had gone to Mecca from Raichur on February 14. The accident happened in Dubai, when they were travelling in a bus on Tuesday evening (February 21). The bus collided with a container, according to authorities.

