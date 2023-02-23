INDIALIFESTYLE

Four of family from K’taka dead, one critical in Dubai road accident

NewsWire
0
0

The incident of four persons from Raichur district of Karnataka who had gone for Umrah and got killed in a road accident in Dubai, came to light on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Shafi Sulleda (53), a staffer at Raichur Agricultural University, his wife Shiraj Begam (47), daughter Shifa (20) and mother Bibi Jaan (64).

Raichur SP B. Nikhil has stated that deceased Shafi Sulleda’s son Samir is severely injured and he is being treated at a hospital in Dubai.

The family had gone to Mecca from Raichur on February 14. The accident happened in Dubai, when they were travelling in a bus on Tuesday evening (February 21). The bus collided with a container, according to authorities.

20230223-103403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Young India midfielder Pawan Rajbhar looking forward to Hockey Pro League...

    Air India leases 12 more aircraft to enhance operations

    Punjab CM gets Rahul’s nod for cabinet expansion list

    PM to target Rahul, woo poll-bound states in reply on Presidential...