Four of the five children in conflict with the law (CCL) held as accused in the Jubilee Hills gang rape-case, are to be tried as adults, the Juvenile Board ruled on Friday.

The five along with a sixth person had been held in the sensational case that had rocked the state a few months ago.

The fifth CCL, who is the son of an MIM lawmaker is to be tried as a juvenile, ruled principal magistrate G Radhika. His case is to be transferred to the children’s court.

The magistrate did not concur with a board member who had opined that the children in conflict with the law (CCL) may have been lured by the welcoming approach of the victim and that they do not have legal education and hence unable to understand the legal consequences.”

Noting that CCL were neither under the influence of alcohol or other substances, the principal concluded there were no compelling circumstances for them to commit the crime.

The sensational case had the opposition parties attacking the ruling TRS party in Telangana and the police department shielding the MLA’s son by invoking milder sections of the law against him.

