Four officials suspended in Odisha bus tragedy

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday suspended four officials in Ganjam bus tragedy incident that claimed 10 lives on Sunday.

The government suspended four engineers — two each from Berhampur Electrical Division and Rural Development Department — on charges of dereliction in duty, said Energy Minister Dibyashankar Mishra.

At least 10 people were electrocuted to death and about 25 were injured when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead 11 kv power transmission line under the Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

All the passengers were en route to Chikarada village from Dangalpadu to attend an engagement ceremony.

Berhampur Electrical Division-III Junior Engineer (JE), Associate Engineer (AE) along with JE and AE of Ganjam Rural Development Department have been suspended following a preliminary inquiry, said Mishra.

The Minister said that the 11kV wire will be raised to a standard height of 20 feet from the ground.

“The circle executive engineers will identify the vulnerable spots where wires are hanging below the required level. Post identification process, steps will be taken to increase the ground clearance,” he added.

