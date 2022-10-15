INDIA

Four police personnel among eight held for gambling in Ahmedabad

Four policemen were among eight people arrested for gambling in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city.

A team of the State Monitoring Cell, headed by Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai, on Friday evening raided a gambling den and arrested eight persons.

The arrested included Police Sub Inspector Dharmendrasinh Parmar, Kheda, Ahmedabad crime branch’s Assistant Sub-Inspector Hitendrasinh Champawat, Hitendrasinh Takhatsinh serving at Naroda Police station and Ahmedabad city police control room constable Kishorsinh Anupsinh.

Police have recovered Rs 1.80 lakh cash, a car and two two-wheelers during the raid.

The Monitoring cell officer said that the said gambling den is run by Lakshman Rawat alias Babu Dabhi, who is a habitual offender.

Babu Dabhi was operating the den from his house in Sabarmati area, the police added.

